NY Times Forced to Backtrack on Scott Pruitt Hit Piece with ‘Important’ Correction

On Saturday, The New York Times Had To Backtrack On A Key Item In A Piece Published A Day Earlier That Laid Out A Blistering Attack On Epa Administrator Scott Pruitt.

The four-byline piece by Eric Lipton, Steve Eder, Lisa Friedman and Hiroko Tabuchi attacked Pruitt on the grounds he was using instructing aides to perform tasks for Pruitt’s “personal life.”

The error was in a portion featured prominently in the original Times story. It accused the Pruitt of working to help his daughter, McKenna Pruitt, secure admission into the University of Virginia School of Law through the aid of former Virginia House of Delegates Speaker William Howell.

According to the Times, Pruitt’s request came after accepting the job as EPA administrator, which suggested he was using his position as the means for the favor.

However, the letter written on McKenna Pruitt’s behalf by Howell was written on November 1, 2016 — a full week before Donald Trump was elected president.

The Times has since deleted it from its article.

We have just posted an important correction on our EPA Pruitt story from Friday about the timing of a UVA law school letter of recommendation. Pruitt was still Oklahoma's AG. Not yet at EPA. Here is link to story with the correction. https://t.co/kIglWuJSfg — Eric Lipton (@EricLiptonNYT) June 17, 2018

In a tweet on Saturday night, co-author Lipton announced the Times had issued the “important correction” by acknowledging the error. – READ MORE

