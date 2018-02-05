True Pundit

‘Superman’ Actor Wasn’t at the Super Bowl, But Watch How His Family Reacts When National Anthem Plays (VIDEO)

“Superman” Dean Cain wasn’t at the Super Bowl but not being in Minneapolis didn’t stop his family from showing their respect for the national anthem.

Cain posted a video on Twitter of his family at home, all standing with their hands over their hearts as Pink belted the “Star Spangled Banner”:

“This family stands,” the actor and former Buffalo Bills player captioned the video. – READ MORE

Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback Nick Foles led his team to victory in Super Bowl 52 Sunday night.

But he knew all along where his strength truly came from.

But Foles, a diehard Christian, knew who to thank first after receiving the honors.

“Unbelievable,” Foles said, holding his young daughter. “All the glory to God.”- READ MORE

The Philadelphia Eagles’ first Super Bowl victory set off rowdy celebrations in Philadelphia as people who poured into the streets set at least one fire and damaged property early on Monday, images on social media showed.

Joyous football fans burst into jubilation in gatherings at bars and took their party into the streets, jumping up and down, setting off pyrotechnics and singing the fight song “Fly Eagles Fly.”

Some went further and ignited a fire in the middle of a street that firefighters soon extinguished. Other images showed a light pole tipping over and the Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News website Philly.com reported smashed windows and toppled awnings.

Police in riot gear and on bicycles formed lines to control crowds and push people back, social media images showed.

Some people broke a display window at a department store near City Hall, and looters broke into a convenience store, grabbing merchandise and screaming, “Everything is free,” Philly.com reported.

Nearly all the light poles on one side of City Hall were toppled, and a car outside a hotel was tipped on its side, Philly.com said. – READ MORE

Recap some of the best post game highlights from last night below:

"This family stands."
