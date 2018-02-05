WATCH: When Asked If FISA Warrant Would Have Been Authorized Without Dossier, Rep. Trey Gowdy Replies: ‘No, It Would Not Have Been’

On Sunday, Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) appeared on CBS’ “Face the Nation” with host Margaret Brennan, and made a damning claim: the FISA warrant wouldn’t have been granted without the Steele dossier – READ MORE

Rep. Trey Gowdy said there might be about five FBI employees whose actions have been suspect in the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and the whole bureau should not be attacked.

“I have tremendous respect for the bureau, there are 30,000 employees, let’s assume that there are five that engaged in conduct that we have questions about,” Gowdy said on CBS’ “Face The Nation” Sunday.

Gowdy said the partisan tone of the investigation has become a major problem. He said he hopes the release of a four-page memo detailing how the FBI used a controversial dossier compiled on Trump by a political opposition research firm as evidence for a warrant to spy on a Trump campaign adviser is a “one-off.” – READ MORE

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Saturday that he felt vindicated by the memo declassified by the House Intelligence Committee.

This memo totally vindicates “Trump” in probe. But the Russian Witch Hunt goes on and on. Their was no Collusion and there was no Obstruction (the word now used because, after one year of looking endlessly and finding NOTHING, collusion is dead). This is an American disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2018

“This memo totally vindicates ‘Trump’ in probe,” the president wrote on Twitter. “But the Russian Witch Hunt goes on and on.” – READ MORE