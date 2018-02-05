True Pundit

As Everyone Watched Trump Deplane in Mar-a-Lago, One Photographer Captured His Grandson

As President Donald Trump deplaned in Palm Beach, Florida, his grandson, Joseph Kushner, watched longingly from inside Air Force One.

Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump, the president’s youngest son, arrived in Florida to spend the weekend at the Mar-a-Lago resort hours after the House Intelligence Committee released a memo about the alleged electronic surveillance of Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

However, it appears the immediate first family may have been joined by Trump’s eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, White House adviser Jared Kushner, as one photographer captured their son, Joseph, aboard Air Force One.

Palm Beach Post photographer Allen Eyestone snapped a photo of the 4-year-old resting his head as he stared out the window.  – READ MORE

President Trump and the first lady celebrated the Super Bowl at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. To kick off the celebration, Trump and Melania watched the Florida Atlantic University Marching Band and cheerleaders perform patriotic songs in front of the club.

Trump, who is a big fan of the New England Patriots, wore a black suit and red tie. Melania was not so subtle. The first lady made sure to show who she was rooting for by wearing Patriots colors. Melania was wearing the red, white and blue of the Patriots as she watched the performance. READ MORE

First Lady Melania Trump arrived at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida with President Trump and their son Barron, wearing a red coat with a matching bag and red shoe soles to tie the ensemble together.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump disembark from Air Force One upon arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, February 2, 2018, as they travel to Mar-a-Lago for the weekend. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Melania, hardly ever photographed in blue jeans, wore a pair of skinny, ankle-cut jeans with a navy blue sweater as the base of her outfit. Draped over her shoulders, as she often does, the Slovenian-born First Lady wore a red cashmere coat by the Parisian brand Maison Ullens.- READ MORE

Holding the title of first lady of the United States always brings out the critics, too. On Friday, Melania got a lot of heat for promoting health and exercise.

Melania’s comments generated a lot of backlash:

READ MORE

