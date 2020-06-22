SUMMER OF LOVE: Another Seattle CHOP Shooting Leaves One Seriously Wounded

One person was seriously wounded and rushed to hospital late Sunday in the second shooting in Seattle’s CHOP protest zone in less than 48 hours, according to police.

The shooting happened in the area near Seattle’s downtown known as CHOP, for “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest,” police tweeted.

It comes after at least two people were shot, one fatally, inside the same zone early Saturday morning, as Breitbart News reported.

That shooting remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Seattle police abandoned the area in early June after Eastern Precinct Police Headquarters were set ablaze. KIRO7 reports police have since limited their responses to situations that “threaten life and safety.”

In the latest incident, the person arrived in a private vehicle and was in serious condition, Harborview Medical Center spokesperson Susan Gregg said in a statement as reported by AP. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --