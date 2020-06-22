U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Remain on Downward Trajectory as Cases Rise

Coronavirus-related deaths in the United States remains on a downward trajectory as cases rise nationwide, recent data shows.

Cases of the Chinese coronavirus are rising in the U.S. as the states reopen their economies — allowing bars, gyms, and restaurants to resume operations — and testing capacity increases. However, while cases remain on the rise, the death rate is not currently following that upward trajectory.

“The number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. is on the rise again, but the number of daily deaths is still dropping from the U.S.’s mid-April peak,” Axios reported on Monday, attributing the recent crop of positive cases to young people who are not as vulnerable to devastating effects of the infection as older individuals.

That appears to be the case in Florida, which has experienced a spike in cases in recent days. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who received a wave of criticism over his refusal to institute severe lockdown restrictions in the Sunshine State, attributed the rise in cases, in part, to the reality of increased testing capacity. Virtually anyone can get tested, even those who are not exhibiting symptoms. However, he also acknowledged that “the number of people testing positive is accelerating faster” than the testing.

“You know that’s evidence that there’s transmission within those communities,” he said on Saturday.

In Florida, the median age of those who are testing positive for the virus is dropping, and many of those individuals, as the governor explained on Friday, are asymptomatic. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --