Donald Trump on Seattle Autonomous Zone: Maybe We’ll Just Watch that Disaster

President Donald Trump on Saturday suggested at a campaign rally that he might just allow leftists to keep the autonomous zone seized in Seattle to show the country how the left worked.

The “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,” (CHAZ) was created after protesters seized six city blocks in early June and declared a “police-free zone.”

“Now I may be wrong, but it’s probably better for us to just watch that disaster,” Trump said during his campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday.

He said he offered Seattle officials to send in troops to clean it up any time they wanted.

The president has repeatedly promised to use federal forces to clear out the seized area but has not offered a timeline for doing so. – READ MORE

