‘Suicidal’ airline mechanic steals plane at Seattle-Tacoma Airport and crashes near a small island

A Horizon Air mechanic described as “suicidal” took off in a plane without permission at Seattle-Tacoma (Sea-Tac) Airport in Seattle, Washington, and later crashed near Ketron Island, the airport and law-enforcement officials confirmed Friday night.

The mechanic was killed. There were no other passengers or crew members on board.

Two F-15 fighter jets were scrambled out of Portland, Oregon, within minutes to track the wayward plane, said Ed Troyer, the public information officer for the Pierce County Sheriff.

The ordeal began around 11 p.m. ET. Alaska Airlines, the parent company of Horizon Air, acknowledged the incident in a statement, saying a Horizon Air Q400 plane was involved. The Q400 turboprop plane is manufactured by Bombardier. It’s designed for shorter-distance flights and can seat 76 passengers, Alaska Air said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1