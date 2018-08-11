    True Pundit

    Monsanto ordered to pay $289 million damages in Roundup cancer trial

    Chemical giant Monsanto has been ordered to pay $289m (£226m) damages to a man who claimed herbicides containing glyphosate had caused his cancer.

    In a landmark case, a Californian jury found that Monsanto knew its Roundup and RangerPro weedkillers were dangerous and failed to warn consumers.

    It’s the first lawsuit to go to trial alleging a glyphosate link to cancer.

    Monsanto denies that glyphosate causes cancer and says it intends to appeal against the ruling.

    “The jury got it wrong,” vice-president Scott Partridge said outside the courthouse in San Francisco. – – READ MORE

