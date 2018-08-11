WATCH: Kanye Slams Idea That Blacks Must Vote Democrat On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

On “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Thursday, entertainment mogul Kanye West described his decision to openly express his support for Donald Trump, which he said required him to have the confidence to stand up against massive backlash from liberals, media, and the hip-hop community, who tried to promote the idea that all African-Americans must vote Democrat.

“As a musician, African-American, guy out in Hollywood, all these different things, everyone around me tried to pick my candidate for me,” West told Kimmel when asked about his decision to support Trump. “And then told me every time I said I liked Trump that I couldn’t say it out loud or my career would be over, I’d get kicked out of the black community — because blacks, we’re supposed to have a monolithic thought … we can only be Democrats and all.”- READ MORE

While appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday, rapper Kanye Westsaid he faced initial pushback over his support for President Donald Trump and took about a year and a half before regaining his confidence to take a strong stand.

“Just as a musician, African-American, guy out in Hollywood — you know, all these different things — everyone tried to pick my candidate for me,” he told the show’s host, Jimmy Kimmel.

He added that people told him he couldn’t express his support out loud or he would face the end of his career and “get kicked out” of the black community.

“It took me a year and a half to stand up and put on the hat,” he said, apparently referring to the “Make America Great Again” hat that prompted a rebuke from fellow rapper Snoop Dogg:

The move, West added, wasn’t so much about Trump’s policies. It was more about “overcoming fear and doing what you felt no matter anyone said and saying, ‘you can’t bully me,’ liberals can’t bully me, news can’t bully me, the hip-hop community — they can’t bully me.” – READ MORE

