Stunning Photo Shows Real Reason Broward Sheriff Wants to Take Americans’ Guns

A picture is worth a thousand words — and it might be worth a thousand explanations, too.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel has found himself in the national spotlight after the tragic school shooting that occurred in his corner of Florida, and the chief law enforcement officer has been looking a bit like a politician while appearing on television to push liberal talking points about gun control.

Too much like a politician, a skeptic might say. After some pundits noticed that a sheriff who should be primarily concerned with enforcing the law has been sounding like he’s reading from the Democrat party phrase book, several photos emerged that may shed some light on Israel’s political leanings.

A photo posted on the sheriff’s official Facebook page from 2015 show Israel warmly interacting with then-candidate Hillary Clinton, a strong liberal and gun control proponent.

“So nice to see you again, Sheriff,” says a quote on the photo attributed to Clinton, implying that Israel and the Democrat candidate were already friends. – READ MORE

