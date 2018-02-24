Boom: Ted Cruz’s Brutal Hillary Joke Drops Jaws at CPAC (VIDEO)

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz appeared at CPAC on Thursday and sat down for a discussion on a wide range of topics with Ben Domenech of The Federalist.

At one point in the conversation, the “frustrating” failure to repeal Obamacare came up for discussion, and while Cruz had some serious things to say on the issue, he had a few jokes as well.

Cruz hearkened back to the 2016 campaign season and a quip from former President Bill Clinton while he was stumping at a rally for his wife and presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton. During the rally, the ex-president called the skyrocketing health insurance premiums under Obamacare the “craziest thing in the world.”

“It’s what led Bill Clinton to call Obamacare one of the craziest things in the world. About the only time I ever agreed with Bill Clinton … well, other than about Hillary,” Cruz joked to uproarious laughter and applause from the audience, according to The Daily Caller. – READ MORE

