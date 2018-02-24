Joy Behar Doubts Trump Would Have Rushed Into School During Shooting (VIDEO)

Joy Behar questioned on “The View” Friday whether President Donald Trump would have rushed into the school during the shooting in Parkland, Florida last week.

“So there’s a raging debate right now about having guns in schools,” Behar said. “We all know that. … But it turns out that there was an armed guard at the high school in Parkland who stayed outside while 17 people were fatally shot. Now Trump just called him a coward a few minutes ago. Do you think that’s an appropriate thing to do? Do you think Trump would have gone into that building?”

“Yeah, but you know, I don’t know why he didn’t go in,” Sunny Hostin said. “I’m wondering if it’s perhaps ’cause he had a handgun and the shooter had an AR-15. He felt like he was outgunned and outmatched, but his sole job was to protect those children and he failed woefully.” – READ MORE

