True Pundit

Entertainment Politics TV

Joy Behar Doubts Trump Would Have Rushed Into School During Shooting (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Joy Behar questioned on “The View” Friday whether President Donald Trump would have rushed into the school during the shooting in Parkland, Florida last week.

“So there’s a raging debate right now about having guns in schools,” Behar said. “We all know that. … But it turns out that there was an armed guard at the high school in Parkland who stayed outside while 17 people were fatally shot. Now Trump just called him a coward a few minutes ago. Do you think that’s an appropriate thing to do? Do you think Trump would have gone into that building?”

“Yeah, but you know, I don’t know why he didn’t go in,” Sunny Hostin said. “I’m wondering if it’s perhaps ’cause he had a handgun and the shooter had an AR-15. He felt like he was outgunned and outmatched, but his sole job was to protect those children and he failed woefully.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Joy Behar Doubts Trump Would Have Rushed Into School During Shooting [VIDEO]
Joy Behar Doubts Trump Would Have Rushed Into School During Shooting [VIDEO]

Joy Behar questioned on "The View" Friday whether President Donald Trump would have rushed into the school during the shooting in Parkland, Florida last week. "So there's a raging debate right now abo
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: