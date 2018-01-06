Sanders Has Had Enough: Slams ‘Mentally Unfit’ Claim on Trump With Blistering Take (VIDEO)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Michael Wolff’s new book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” slams the Trump campaign with plenty of accusations and claims that raised some eyebrows. However, the White House refuted the allegations over and over again when White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders held a press briefing Thursday.

One of the book’s claims is that President Donald Trump isn’t capable of handling the day-to-day operations of the presidency because of his mental health. Sanders was asked about the comment during her press briefing and responded:

“It’s disgraceful and laughable. If he was unfit, he probably wouldn’t be sitting there and wouldn’t have defeated the most qualified group of candidates the Republican Party has ever seen. This is an incredibly strong and good leader. That’s why we’ve had such a successful in 2017 and why we’re going to continue to do great things as we move forward in this administration.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *