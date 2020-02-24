Stunning: A Delusional Socialist Just Blew Away the Democrat Competition in Nevada

If you think that headline sounds like something from the Babylon Bee, you’re not alone. It defies logic, reason, and incredible odds, but as of publishing time, it appears that Bernie Sanders—a democratic socialist who is not even a member of the Democratic Party—is going to blow away the competition in the Nevada caucuses. At present, with just over 23% reporting, Bolshie Bernie has nearly 40% of the vote, topping second-place Biden by 17 points.

Update: With 87.47% of the vote counted, Sanders has maintained his commanding lead. He’s currently at 40.73%, followed by Biden (19.69%), Buttigieg (17.14%), and Warren (11.21%). None of the other andidates managed to climb out of the single digits.

While Sanders caucuses with Democrats in the Senate, he has held elected office since 1981 as an independent and self-identifies as a democratic socialist (a less-scary-sounding way of saying “I know best, so gimme all your money and say goodbye to your freedom”). He’s also identified himself on multiple occasions as a plain old “socialist.”

Sanders bristled at Michael Bloomberg during the most recent debate when the former NYC mayor tried to tie him to communism (Sanders called it a “cheap shot”), but the fact remains that he has praised and supported communist regimes, including the Soviet Union, where he honeymooned.

In 1988, Ronald Reagan was president and the U.S. was still fighting the Cold War. While many Americans were still practicing duck-and-cover drills, Sanders was cozying up to the enemy. (HT: Washington Examiner for uncovering these documents.)

