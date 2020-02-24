Ex-Clinton adviser predicts Bloomberg, Clinton plotting ‘scheme’ to make Hillary the Dem nominee

Dick Morris, a former adviser to Bill Clinton, predicted Sunday that Michael Bloomberg and Hillary Clinton are plotting a “scheme” that would allow Clinton to become the 2020 Democratic nominee.

Speaking with radio host John Catsimatidis on “The Cats Roundtable,” Morris said that he believes Bloomberg will continue to campaign and spend loads of cash to syphon support from Sen. Bernie Sanders and trigger a brokered convention.

“Here’s the deal that I think is going down. I think Hillary and Bloomberg have gotten together and cooked up a scheme,” Morris said.

Nobody will be nominated on the first ballot, and it’ll go to a second ballot. Now, the problem is that the party establishment doesn’t have a candidate. They can’t do Bloomberg because he got killed in the debate. … Can’t do Biden because he’s already lost the frontrunner status. … Buttigieg looks like a high school kid at the Model UN, and he’s not gonna be able to have it, certainly not against Trump. Warren is third, but she’s pretty far to the left, and people are not gonna want to— they’re not going to want to trust her.

And when you put it together, it will go to a second ballot and then I think Hillary Clinton enters the race. And the superdelegates will all leave who they are for and go to Hillary. – READ MORE

