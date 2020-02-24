Demand grows for welding jobs in US as students turn away from trade schools

The demand for welders in the U.S. continues to grow as fewer young people seek out the career.

“I went home one day, and I was like, ‘You know, I think I want to weld,'” says Natalie Rhoades, a student at the Pennsylvania College of Technology (PCT) in Williamsport.

Rhoades is on track to graduate in May with a bachelor’s degree in welding and fabrication engineering technology.

“I have a couple things in mind,” says Rhoades. “I would definitely like to do welding inspecting.”

New research suggests she’ll have plenty of opportunities once she enters the workforce.

The American Welding Society (AWS) estimates there will be a shortage of more than 375,000 welders by 2023.

“There’s a lot of welding spots out there that have to be filled,” said PCT student Alex Bibber.

Researchers at AWS point to several factors influencing the shortage of workers.

“The shortage is due to attrition. Whether it is retirements, people leaving the industry, or people moving and advancing. It’s also due to a negative perception of welding,” said Monica Pfarr, the executive director of the American Welding Society Foundation. – READ MORE

