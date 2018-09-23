Stumping in Missouri, Trump says he’ll clear out ‘lingering stench’ at FBI, DOJ

President Trump took aim at the FBI and the Department of Justice during a rally in Springfield, Mo., on Friday night, vowing to “get rid of” what he described as “a lingering stench” at the agencies.

His remarks came amid reports that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein last year suggested secretly recording Trump to expose chaos in the White House and enlisting Cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

Trump at the rally did not specifically mention Rosenstein, who has adamantly denied the accusations.

“Just look at what is now being exposed in our Department of Justice and the FBI. Look at what’s going on,” Trump said. “And I want to tell you, we have great people in the Department of Justice. We have great people. These are people, I really believe, you take a poll, I gotta be at 95 percent. But you got some real bad ones. You’ve seen what’s happened at the FBI. They’re all gone. They’re all gone. They’re all gone. But there’s a lingering stench and we’re going to get rid of that too.” – READ MORE

Filmmaker Michael Moore says he’ll flee to Canada as a political refugee if President Donald Trump decides to persecute him for his upcoming film, “Fahrenheit 11/9,” which takes aim at Trump’s election.

Speaking to media at the Toronto Film Festival, Moore, who has had a string of flops including a one-man Broadway show that shuttered its doors earlier this year, played up Trump’s interest in his new documentary and suggested he could soon find himself under political persecution.

“(Trump) absolutely hates democracy, and he believes in the autocrat, in the authoritarian,” Moore said.

Of course, despite Hollywood’s near constant stream of anti-Trump vitriol, not a single actor, actress, director, or producer has found themselves behind bars, charged with angering the Trump regime. Even the ever-oppressed media has yet to withstand much more than the occasional Twitter insult from the president, despite warning, for nearly three full years, that Trump’s agenda is just a hair’s breadth away from fascism. – READ MORE