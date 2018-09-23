Michael Moore’s ‘Fahrenheit 11/9’ Tanks at Box Office

Although Fahrenheit 11/9 opened this weekend on a massive number of screens, it is projected to earn a paltry $3 million.

After a decade of disappointments for the Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker, even the early projections for what was supposed to be Moore’s comeback film did not look promising — a mere $6 million, but the reality is even worse: half of that.

The whole idea behind Moore’s anti-Trump doc was to recapture the glory days of his Fahrenheit 9/11, which opened in the summer of 2004 in just 868 theaters to an astonishing $24 million. It would go on to gross $119 million.

Fahrenheit 9/11, a blistering attack on President George W. Bush’s invasion of Iraq, still holds the record for the highest grossing political documentary in history. To give you an idea of how popular it was, second place (Dinesh D’Souza’s Obama’s America) grossed $33.4 million, or about $87 million less Fahrenheit 9/11.

It will be a miracle if Fahrenheit 11/9 reaches $10 million. – READ MORE