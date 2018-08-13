    True Pundit

    Stumped: Kamala Harris Can’t Name 1 Accomplishment as Senator

    As reported by The Daily Caller, during a Friday interview on the “Call Your Girlfriend” podcast, Harris was given the kind of softball question politicians dream of.

    Harris was asked to name her “biggest win” as a senator.

    “I’ll tell you, one of the things that I think for me is most important is the role that I serve on the various committees that I’m on, which are oversight committees, like — let’s be clear those committees exist to — to watch and question what is going on with our government, with the United States government … So I’m on Senate Intelligence. I’m on Homeland Security. I’m on Judiciary.”

    It only got worse.

    “And the accomplishment then for me is a function of what I think my role should be, and often, especially in the last 18 months it has been to try and get at the truth.”

    “And so the accomplishment is — and the ‎goal is to always make sure that we are being and the system as being as transparent as possible, and that — you know, frankly that the American public has the answers, and that we’re being told the truth. And when that happens I feel a sense of accomplishment, and when it doesn’t happen I feel a sense of frustration,” she said.READ MORE

     

    Bring it on in 2020, Kamala.

