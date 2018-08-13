Despite Paris Agreement, Breathing in Paris Air Is Like Smoking Cigarettes

America reaped a whirlwind of angry sentiment when they pulled out of the 2016 carbon emissions accord. We seem to be doing all right at containing pollution in the interim. So, how’s Paris doing?

Not quite as well.

“Spending a long weekend in Paris could be as bad for your health as smoking two cigarettes. But this is at least a lot less polluted than in Prague, where your mini-break could be the equivalent of smoking four cigarettes, or even worse in Beijing, where it could be same as puffing up to 16 cigarettes,” France 24 reported.

That’s at least the takeaway from a study by the European Transport & Environment association released on Friday. It revealed how bad the air is in some continental capitals — and the results weren’t terribly good.

“You no longer need to sit next to a dedicated smoker to be a victim of passive smoking. Air pollution is such that you only have to walk around for a few days to breathe the toxic equivalent of several cigarettes,” the report claimed.

“This study obviously has serious implications for tourists, who typically spend their days wandering the streets visiting sites, but it also will cause concern for native cyclists and joggers striving for a healthier lifestyle but instead exposing themselves to toxins.” – READ MORE

