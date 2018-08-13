NFL Hypocrisy: They Refuse to Ban Kneeling, But Banned All These Other Things

Apparently, NFL players have an unalienable right to absolute freedom of speech in the workplace. It seems that no player can face reproach for offending the fans — the ones who pay their salaries, in case we’d all forgotten — lest we violate the Eleventy-Sixth Amendment:

“The right of a well-remunerated group of athletes to kneel during the national anthem in protest of some formless goal, being necessary for something that Max Kellerman and Stephen A. Smith can pontificate about for nigh on 15 minutes every Monday morning, shall not be abridged.”

But that freedom of speech only applies to kneeling for the national anthem. Players who take a stand on the field on any other controversial (or not so controversial) topic are on their own. No cause célèbre. No op-eds in their defense. No implications that those who oppose what they’re doing are secretly bigots. Nothing.

If you don’t believe me, believe Robert Jackson of Melbourne, Florida. He’s the writer behind a letter to the editor that’s going viral on social media as another NFL season approaches – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1