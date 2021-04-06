Study declares AOC one of the least effective members of Congress

She’s the queen of Twitter — but less successful at lawmaking.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was among the least effective members of the last Congress, according to a new survey from the nonpartisan Center for Effective Lawmaking — a joint project of Vanderbilt University and the University of Virginia.

Ocasio-Cortez introduced a total of 21 bills that the center defined as “substantive” — but that is where the story ends. Her legislation received no action in committees, no floor votes, and none ever became law, according to the center, which takes its data from Congress.gov.

“She introduced a lot of bills, but she was not successful at having them receive any sort of action in committee or beyond committee and if they can’t get through committee they cannot pass the House,” Alan Wiseman, a Vanderbilt political scientist and co-director of the center, told The Post.

"It's clear that she was trying to get her legislative agenda moving and engage with the lawmaking process," Wiseman added. "But she wasn't as successful as some other members were — even among freshmen — at getting people to pay attention to her legislation."

