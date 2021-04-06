Charles Barkley: Politicians Fuel Hatred Between ‘Whites And Blacks’ To ‘Keep Their Grasp’ On ‘Money And Power’ (VIDEO)

During the “Final Four Show” on Saturday, former NBA star and “Inside the NBA” analyst Charles Barkley said that politicians intentionally fuel racial divides in order to “keep their grasp on money and power,” and that the “system” is designed to foster hatred and to “scramble the middle class.”

Charles Barkley said that politicians are driving racial divisions for political gain. Fact-check: true. pic.twitter.com/F7B4YMA5zk — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) April 4, 2021

“Man, I think most white people and black people are great people,” Barkley said during CBS’ coverage of Saturday’s March Madness games. “I really believe that in my heart.”

Barkley then continued to argue that our political system is set up to protect the power and wealth of those in government.

“But I think our system is set up where our politicians, whether they’re Republicans or Democrats, are designed to make us not like each other, so they can keep their grasp money and power,” Barkley said. – READ MORE

