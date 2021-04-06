Viral video shows pastor kick out mask-enforcing cops from his church: ‘You Gestapo Nazi communist fascists!’

A video captured the moment a Canadian pastor drove away health officials and police trying to enforce the mask mandate at his church during a Passover service.

The incident unfolded Saturday at a church in Calgary in Alberta, Canada, pastored by Artur Pawlowski.

The video shows several police officers assisting a public health official inside the church as Pawlowski yells at them to get out of his church.

“Immediately get out of this property! I don’t want to hear anything!” yells Pawlowski.

“Until you get a warrant! OUT!” he continued screaming. “Immediately go out and don’t come back! I don’t want to talk to you, not one word!” – READ MORE

