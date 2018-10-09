Students Call For USC Professor To Be Fired For Saying ‘Accusers Sometimes Lie’

A professor at the University of Southern California has come under fire after sending a reply-all email last week to the student body stating “accusers sometimes lie.”

“If the day comes you are accused of some crime or tort of which you are not guilty, and you find your peers automatically believing your accuser, I expect you find yourself a stronger proponent of due process than you are now,” Professor James Moore wrote in the email. “Accusers sometimes lie.”

According to Toni Airaksinen of PJ Media, Moore’s email was in response to a “Believe All Survivors” email and led to “hundreds” of emails from students and alumni who were concerned.

Nearly 100 students reportedly attended a rally called “Times Up for James Moore” on Monday in protest of Moore — who is tenured — demanding that he be fired.– READ MORE