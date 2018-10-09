Some anti-Kavanaugh protesters were paid to help make ‘viral moments,’ Vice News editor says (VIDEO)

Advocacy groups paid protesters opposing the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court to help create “viral moments,” including the now-famous elevator confrontation of Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., a top editor for Vice News claimed Sunday.

Shawna Thomas, appearing on ABC News’ “This Week,” said a lot of protesters were “normal people who were mad” about Kavanaugh’s nomination. However, she also added that “we also saw people who were organized.” She singled out one of the women who confronted Flake on Sept. 28, saying that one of them worked for the advocacy group UltraViolet and “was paid” to “steer people in the right ways to be able to confront senators.”

When “This Week” host Jonathan Karl tried to clarify, Thomas added: “There were people who were paid by organizations like UltraViolet, to — to try to harness that energy in a way that would make the viral moments that we ended up seeing.”– READ MORE