Video Of Dancing Girl Accosting Elderly Man On Supreme Court Steps Goes Viral. It Doesn’t End Well For Her.

The video was shot during protests in front of the high court after the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and shows the girl trying to knock two signs out of the man’s hands. The signs read “She is a good liar” and “Arm teachers, protect kids.” During the brief video, the girl is also shouting “Hey hey, ho ho, Kavanaugh has got to go!” in his face.

You’ll be seeing this hopping sausage lover in every campaign ad this month… pic.twitter.com/17AukN8D61 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 7, 2018

https://twitter.com/ilyushin76/status/1048964865287737344?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

And that’s exactly what happened, according to a photo posted by Ruptly. The girl is shown from the back with her hands zip-tied behind her, although it is unclear if she was arrested or simply handcuffed and removed from the site. Capitol Police said officers arrested 164 people on Saturday as hundreds of protesters hopped barricades to protest at the Capitol. Dozens more protested on the steps of the Supreme Court, where the incident took place.- READ MORE