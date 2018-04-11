True Pundit

Fight For $15 Crowd Slams Self-Checkout Machines Replacing Workers

On Saturday, the Wisconsin AFL-CIO, freaked out that self check-out machines will put people out of work, urged people to boycott the machines by posting a message on Facebook:

 

Of course, the Wisconsin AFL-CIO has been part of the movement to raise the minimum wage for yearsclamoring to hike the wage to $15 an hour. Forget the fact that hiking the minimum wage often hurts workers because companies simply cut down on the number of employees.

As far back as 2011, AFL-CIO president Richard L. Trumka refused to condemn workers for comparing Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker to Adolf Hitler. That year, Walker signed Act 10, a bill ending forced unionization. – READ MORE

