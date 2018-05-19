Student Says School Shooter Was Picked On By Coaches, Wore Trench Coat Daily

On Friday, a student told a local Texas news station that the alleged Santa Fe High School shooter wore a trench coat every day in the hot Texas weather and was picked on by coaches.

A reporter for Click2Houston interviewed an unidentified student from the school and asked him what he knew about the alleged shooter.

“He’s been picked on by coaches before for smelling bad and stuff like that and he doesn’t really talk to very many people,” the student said. “He wears a trench coat every day and it’s like 90 degrees out here.”

“I heard that he wore a shirt today and it said ‘born to kill,’ the shirt he was wearing, I don’t even know how the school can allow that,” the student continued. – READ MORE

