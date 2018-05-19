Guess Who Singer John Legend Blames For MS-13?

In the land of liberalism, no one is responsible for their own bad actions, but in one way or another, bigoted America is usually to blame. This asinine logic holds true to the brutal immigrant gang known as MS-13, too, according to singer John Legend.

Even human beings who commit heinous acts are the same species as us, not "animals". I'm in the hospital with our new son. Any of these babies here could end up committing terrible crimes in the future. It's easy, once they've done so, to distance ourselves from their humanity — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 18, 2018

But it's much more honest and challenging to realize they were all babies once and think about what in society, their home life, etc took them from baby to violent gang member. And then to think about collective action we could take to mitigate these conditions — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 18, 2018

And we should particularly interrogate the role of American policy in helping to make MS-13 the organization it is now. — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 18, 2018

Dehumanizing large groups of people is the demagogue's precursor to visiting violence and pain upon them. It makes it easier to destroy their families and much worse. — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 18, 2018

The “Ordinary People” singer uses the collective “we” in some of his tweets, but surely is not a bigoted member of “society” as you are. Much like how The Office’s Michael Scott reasoned, “Society doesn’t care. Society sucks. I don’t even consider myself a part of society.” – READ MORE

