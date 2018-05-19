True Pundit

Guess Who Singer John Legend Blames For MS-13?

In the land of liberalism, no one is responsible for their own bad actions, but in one way or another, bigoted America is usually to blame. This asinine logic holds true to the brutal immigrant gang known as MS-13, too, according to singer John Legend.

The “Ordinary People” singer uses the collective “we” in some of his tweets, but surely is not a bigoted member of “society” as you are. Much like how The Office’s Michael Scott reasoned, “Society doesn’t care. Society sucks. I don’t even consider myself a part of society.” – READ MORE

