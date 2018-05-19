WATCH: Parkland Activist Pushes Gun Confiscation, Says ‘Serve Your F**king Country’ If You Want To Shoot Semi-Autos

On Thursday, Parkland student activist Emma Gonzalez championed gun confiscation at an Education Week forum, adding that anyone who wants to shoot semi-automatic weapons should “go serve your f**king country.”

“It’s just cheaper to take away the guns that aren’t imperative to living in America. You don’t need an AR-15 to protect yourself in bed from a robber at night,” said Gonzalez. – READ MORE

