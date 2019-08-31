Stuart Varney of Fox Business Network Rips into Anti-Trumper Joe Walsh: ‘You Have No Credibility’

Appearing this morning on the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” former Rep. Joe Walsh (shown above right) — a Republican who wants to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020— said to host Stuart Varney (above left), “I think this president, Stuart, is an unfit conman. I think he’s unfit to be president. I think he’s a real danger to this country. I think he’s a child, Stuart, and I think America is strong enough that they can handle his four-year tantrum.”

From those opening salvos, the interview was and remained a red-hot dispute for its duration.

Varney would not allow Walsh to get away with lazy, inaccurate and irresponsible statements. Walsh, 57, a talk radio host, served one term in the House representing the state of Illinois’s 8th congressional district. He’s now trying to unseat Trump.

Varney is the first Fox host to invite Walsh on since his coming out against Trump, Mediaitepointed out.

“You have no credibility, Joe,” Varney said to Walsh. “You have no credibility for saying something like that, bearing in mind all of the things that you’ve said in the past. Now maybe you can say you don’t need credibility — but you’re just going right there, insulting our president, on top of a whole series of insults. I have to believe you just want the publicity. That’s it, isn’t it?” Varney challenged him.

Said Walsh, “Let me know when you’re ready for an answer to your question … I’m running against this president because I believe he lies virtually every time he opens his mouth. You know that, too.”

“No, I do not,” replied Varney. “I do not know that,” he added, as the two talked over each for a few seconds and the screen went black momentarily. “Don’t impute — do not impute that to me. Joe Walsh. Don’t do it.” – READ MORE