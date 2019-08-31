US Offers Venezuela’s Maduro Amnesty If He Steps Down

President Trump’s Venezuela Envoy, Elliott Abrams, has an offer for Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro; leave power voluntarily and the United States will grant amnesty. While Abrams says he sees no indication that Maduro will step down, his offer was designed to send a message according to the New York Times.

“We’re not after him. We want him to have a dignified exit and go,” said Abrams. “This is not a persecution.”

“We don’t want to prosecute you; we don’t want to persecute you. We want you to leave power.”

(Whoever sent two failed C-4 laden drone-bombs at Maduro last year was after him, we would note.)

Last year, the US Treasury Department claimed that Maduro was profiting from illegal drug trafficking – however charges were not recommended at the time. – READ MORE