POTUS Unveils the Seal of the US Space Command That’ll ‘Keep America’s Horizons Forever Bright’

The U.S. Space Command (SPACECOM) took off on Thursday, as President Donald Trump reestablished the military command in an effort to draw more attention to U.S. interests in space.

“It’s all about space,” Trump told the crowd during a Rose Garden event.

The reboot of the SPACECOM was its revitalization after 17 years, which will be part of the U.S. Department of Defense and is the 11th Combat Command.

SPACECOM’S kickoff comes at a time that the president has expressed interest in adding a sixth military branch, Space Force, which would need congressional approval.

He made it clear during Thursday’s event that SPACECOM will “soon be followed” by establishing Space Force.

Trump was joined by Vice President Mike Pence, along with Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and SPACECOM Commander Air Force Gen. John Raymond.