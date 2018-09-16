    True Pundit

    FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR CALLS SEN. BOOKER ‘MORE SPARKY THAN SPARTACUS’

    Posted on
    Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe took a swing at Democratic Sen. Cory Booker for his self-described “Spartacus” moment last week during Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s hearings on “The Story With Martha MacCallum” on Friday evening.

    “I find this hilarious and I appreciate the comedy and the levity that Cory Booker added the other week because the chaos of the Kavanaugh hearing was way too much so he added humor by embarrassing himself. So thank you very much, Cory [Booker],” Boothe began.

    “You imagine he’s sitting there the night before and he’s like ‘this is what I’m going to say, I am Spartacus,’” she continued. “Pounding his chest and it turns out he’s more Sparky than Spartacus. Because the documents were cleared for release that morning, yet he still tried to grandstand – be this big guy, tried to do this tough guy act.”- READ MORE

    New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker corrected comments he made comparing himself to “Spartacus,” saying he did not mean it.

    Booker said “no” when asked in a Thursday interview with The Hill if he meant to call himself Spartacus for threatening to release confidential documents related to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. – READ MORE

    'I think it's very comical he ended up embarrassing himself and added humor for everybody else'

