FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR CALLS SEN. BOOKER ‘MORE SPARKY THAN SPARTACUS’

Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe took a swing at Democratic Sen. Cory Booker for his self-described “Spartacus” moment last week during Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s hearings on “The Story With Martha MacCallum” on Friday evening.

“I find this hilarious and I appreciate the comedy and the levity that Cory Booker added the other week because the chaos of the Kavanaugh hearing was way too much so he added humor by embarrassing himself. So thank you very much, Cory [Booker],” Boothe began.

“You imagine he’s sitting there the night before and he’s like ‘this is what I’m going to say, I am Spartacus,’” she continued. “Pounding his chest and it turns out he’s more Sparky than Spartacus. Because the documents were cleared for release that morning, yet he still tried to grandstand – be this big guy, tried to do this tough guy act.”- READ MORE

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker corrected comments he made comparing himself to “Spartacus,” saying he did not mean it.

From last week, Justice Clarence Thomas: "Honorable – if we could use that word about more people who are in public life, people who actually ask the questions at confirmation hearings, instead of 'Spartacus'…" Watch full @FedSoc conversation – 7pm ET on C-SPAN2 #SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/PNgIofgvJC — CSPAN (@cspan) September 12, 2018

Booker said “no” when asked in a Thursday interview with The Hill if he meant to call himself Spartacus for threatening to release confidential documents related to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. – READ MORE