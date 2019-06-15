‘Strengthen’ America: NBC Pushes Liberal Dream to Abolish Electoral College

As NBC Nightly News continued its monotonous drumbeat on Thursday to elevate liberal policy positions ahead of the Democratic debate they were holding, the network gave the megaphone to South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg in order to push for abolishing the Electoral College.

Correspondent Harry Smith let Buttigieg freely suggest the country had to “strengthen American democracy” because we were supposedly in an era of deteriorating voting rights. In reality, his “Big Idea” would damage the framework our founders put in place to protect the people from tyranny.

“America over time has grown more democratic and I think that’s a good thing, but it’s not a one-way street. Sometimes we’ve taken steps backwards,” the candidate opined. “And I’m afraid we’re living through one of those periods. It’s becoming harder to vote and harder to make sure that your vote counts.”

Again playing campaign spokesperson for a Democrat, Smith made the pitch for the solution for the candidate. “Buttigieg wants same-day voter registration nationwide, wants to grant statehood to Puerto Rico and Washington D.C., and he says the electoral college has outlived usefulness.” Of course, there was no mention that D.C. was supposed to just be a federal district for federal use and not a state, and was undoubtedly a Democratic stronghold.

“Twice in my young lifetime, I’ve seen the American people overruled by the electoral college. It’s time for that to go because it’s undemocratic,” Buttigieg decried. – READ MORE