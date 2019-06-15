WATCH: Trump Taunts Stephanopoulos, Calls Him a ‘Little Wise Guy’

In the midst of a fiery exchange with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, President Donald Trump mocked his interviewer by calling him a “little wise guy.”

Stephanopoulos, the former White House communications director under then-President Bill Clinton, grilled Trump this past week for not agreeing to an in-person interview with special counsel Robert Mueller during the Russia collusion investigation.

When the president noted that he answered questions in writing, the ABC reporter claimed he hadn’t addressed obstruction. (You know, the crime Mueller couldn’t pursue and of which the DOJ cleared him?)

.@ABC EXCLUSIVE: Pres. Trump tells @GStephanopoulos he never suggested firing special counsel Robert Mueller—and what ex-White House counsel Don McGahn told Mueller “doesn’t matter." https://t.co/jFVGSSMuyr pic.twitter.com/pXlZ2Z5B4F — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 14, 2019

Trump didn’t take too kindly to the word games by Stephanopoulos and essentially called him out for being a pipsqueak.

“Wait a minute. I did answer questions. I answered them in writing,” Trump explained. – READ MORE