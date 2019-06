President Donald Trump fired off at 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden (D) for his multiple flip-flops during the race for his party’s presidential nomination.

In an excerpt from an interview set to be released on Sunday, Trump took aim at the former vice president, blasting him as a “weak guy” who “wanted to be the tough guy.”

EXCLUSIVE: Pres. Trump tells @GStephanopoulos Joe Biden has "recalibrated on everything."



"Everything he says he's taken back two weeks later, because he's getting slammed by the left." https://t.co/j6Ua4SwTJj pic.twitter.com/C3MR5S9cQF — ABC News (@ABC) June 15, 2019

"He wanted to be the tough guy," said the president. "He's not a tough guy; he's a weak guy."