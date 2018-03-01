True Pundit

Streisand Claims Election Was Rigged Against Hillary: ‘They Were Playing With Voter Machines’ (VIDEO)

Legendary singer Barbra Streisand isn’t sold on President Trump’s 2016 election win, claiming in a new interview that voting machines were tampered with.

“I really believe [Hillary Clinton] won the election,” Streisand told Variety.

“I’ve talked to senators from Michigan and Wisconsin. I do believe, like I believed during Bush, they were playing with those voter machines,” she added, referring to George W. Bush’s wins in 2000 and 2004.  – READ MORE

Share: