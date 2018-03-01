BETRAYAL: Trump Says Government Should ‘Take The Guns First, Go Through Due Process Second’ (VIDEO)

On Wednesday, President Trump met with Congressional Democrats and Republicans to discuss measures to bolster student security in the aftermath of the Parkland, Florida massacre. There, Trump proceeded to make an anti-Second Amendment statement so radical that it put President Obama’s gun control sermons in the shade.

President Trump tells Senators he thinks police should have taken guns away from Nikolas Cruz, whether they had the right or not, “I don’t want mentally ill people to be having guns.” pic.twitter.com/wU6L8ERlas — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) February 28, 2018

“I don’t want mentally ill people to be having guns,” Trump said. He continued:

You have to do something very decisive. Number one, you can take the guns away immediately from people that you can adjudge easily are mentally ill, like this guy. You know, the police saw that he was a problem, they didn’t take any guns away. Now, that could have been policing. I think they should have taken them away anyway, whether they had the right or not. But I’ll tell you this, you have to have very strong provisions for the mentally ill. – READ MORE

