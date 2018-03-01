Jeff Zucker: ‘Silly’ to Criticize CNN for Being Left-Wing Gun-Control Advocates

CNN boss Jeff Zucker believes it is “silly” to claim that the network’s reporters and anchors have been “left-wing advocates” while covering the shooting at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and the subsequent calls for more gun control.

“That criticism is silly,” Zucker told The Hollywood Reporter on Monday when asked about American Conservative Union Chair Matt Schlapp’s remarks about how “CNN has decided to take this path where they are kind of left-wing advocates.”

The network has been criticized for staging a WWE-like town hall event last week in which the network did its best to portray gun-control advocates as heroes and defenders of the second amendment as villains.

Moderator Jake Tapper protected Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL) from having to answer a tough question about the National Rifle Association (NRA) while questioners smeared Republicans who took campaign donations from the NRA as “child murderers” who accepted “blood money.” The crowd also jeered a rape survivor who is a strong supporter of the second amendment while CNN let Broward Sheriff Scott Israel grandstand without taking any responsibility for how local authorities and institutions failed the victims.– READ MORE

