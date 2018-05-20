Stormy Daniels performance cut short after man throws wallet at her face

Porn star Stormy Daniels’ performance at an Oregon strip club Thursday was cut short after a man threw his wallet at her face, according to a report.

More than 100 people showed up the Stars Cabaret to see Daniels as part of her tour across the country, according to the Associated Press.

Daniels was reportedly on stage when an intoxicated onlooker threw his wallet at her.

Police told the Associated Press that Daniels will not be pressing charges. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1