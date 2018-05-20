WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel Exploits Grieving Children On-Air To Push Anti-Gun Agenda

On Friday, the nation was shocked by a tragedy in Texas. A 17-year-old student allegedly entered Santa Fe High School and killed ten people. He was likely planning on even more mayhem, if reports of improvised explosive devices are correct.

The young people who were impacted by that heinous crime were without a doubt shaken and distraught in the aftermath of the violence, as anyone would be. Being empathetic or deeply moved by their pain is natural — but using them as political pawns for an agenda is not.

The sanctimonious “comedian” used his show to broadcast an edited montage of grieving teenagers, many still in shock. Juxtapositioned with the crying witnesses were clips of Republicans — only Republicans — voicing their support for the Second Amendment and the right of individuals to defend themselves. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1