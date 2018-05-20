Cambridge Analytica files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy

Cambridge Analytica, the firm at the center of Facebook privacy scandal, filed for voluntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy in a New York court late on Thursday.

Cambridge Analytica listed assets in the range of $100,001 to $500,000 and liabilities in the range of $1 million to $10 million, according to Reuters.

In a Chapter 7 filing, a company goes into liquidation mode, essentially going out of business. It sells property and distributes the proceeds to creditors.

Cambridge Analytica and its British parent SCL Elections said earlier this month that they would shut down immediately and begin bankruptcy proceedings after suffering a sharp drop in business. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1