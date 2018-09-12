Stormy Daniels argues Trump, Cohen can’t drop hush-money deal after months of trying to discredit her

Lawyer Michael Avenatti argued Monday that President Trump can’t drop a $130,000 nondisclosure agreement with his client, adult-film star Stormy Daniels, after months of publicly trying to discredit her.

Avenatti rejected attempts by Trump and his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to walk away from an October 2016 contract to keep Daniels from talking about her alleged 2006 affair with Trump, Bloomberg reportedMonday.

Their decision to abruptly drop the case comes after Trump and Cohen have denied Daniels’s allegations and called her a liar.

Daniels was initially threatened with having to pay more than $20 million in damages if she talked about the alleged relationship, Bloomberg noted.

“These threats were all premised on a giant lie,” Avenatti said in the filing. “If they are now to be believed, Mr. Trump and Mr. Cohen never had a good faith basis to assert that they would be able to enforce the settlement agreement.” – READ MORE