Washington Post fact-checker gives Harris four Pinocchios

Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler awarded Sen. Kamala Harris(D-Calif.) four Pinocchios in a Tuesday column, writing that she had selectively edited a video of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s comments about “abortion-inducing drugs” to argue he is against birth control.

Kessler wrote that in a tweet highlighting Kavanaugh’s comments, Harris did not make it clear that Kavanaugh was actually reiterating the plaintiff’s position in a 2013 court case. Instead, he wrote, she made it seem that Kavanaugh was offering his own opinion.

“The issue at hand is Kavanaugh’s reference to ‘abortion-inducing drugs,’” Kessler wrote. “A plain reading of his sentence, with its reference to ‘they said,’ suggests that he is merely reflecting the plaintiffs’ argument.”

He said Harris had omitted the words “they said” in a widely circulated tweet that said Kavanaugh’s comments were a “dog whistle for going after birth control.”

“But there was no acknowledgment by Harris that the original tweet was misleading,” he added. “She earns Four Pinocchios — and her fellow Democrats should drop this talking point.”

A four-Pinocchio rating is the most egregious one can receive from the Post fact-checker.