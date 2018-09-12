CENSORED: Network Morning Shows Blackout Bombshell Report on Google Helping Hillary

While the networks have been obsessed with alleged Russian interference to aid Donald Trump in the 2016 campaign they have – so far – completely ignored a bombshell report that a Google employee tried to help Hillary Clinton win.

FNC’s Tucker Carlson, on his Monday show, first broke the story that a Google e-mail chain revealed Google’s Multicultural Marketing department head Eliana Murillo admitted to using Google’s “political power” to help turn out Hispanic voters for Hillary Clinton.

None of the network morning shows (ABC’s Good Morning America, CBS This Morning, NBC’s Today) spent any time on this shocking development.

However, on this morning’s edition of Good Morning America, correspondent Tara Palmeri did find time to advance Google’s spin that they didn’t favor any party in their searches. During an interview with Donald Trump Jr, Palmeri turned to Google to knock down the president’s sons’s concerns about the tech company’s biases- READ MORE