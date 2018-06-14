True Pundit

Stormy Could Lose Entire Legal Fund to Avenatti in Bankruptcy Court, Be Left With Nothing

Stormy Daniels might not have such a massive cash reserve to fight President Donald Trump in court.

And it’s all thanks to her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, and his personal business problems.

After a court found Avenatti’s firm owes a former attorney $10 million, that same lawyer asked a bankruptcy judge to confiscate a large portion of the $577,000 legal fund Avenatti has raised to help pay costs related to Daniels’ battle with the president.

Daniels — whose real name is Stephanie Clifford — started a crowdfunding effort in March to cover legal bills and other expenses for her lawsuit against Trump over a confidentiality agreement signed in 2016.

More than 16,500 people have donated to the fund as of Tuesday, which is hosted by CrowdJustice.

Avenatti objected to the motion, according to The Los Angeles Times.  – READ MORE

Avenatti dismissed the effort to seize the legal funds as baseless.

