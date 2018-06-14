Uncategorized
IG REPORT: FBI Executives Strzok & Page Vowed to “Stop” Trump from Becoming President
Perhaps the most damaging new revelation in the report, according to multiple people familiar with it, is a previously unreported text message in which Peter Strzok, a key investigator on both the Clinton email case and the investigation of Russia and the Trump campaign, assured an FBI lawyer in August 2016 that “we’ll stop” Trump from making it to the White House.
“[Trump’s] not ever going to become president, right? Right?!” the lawyer, Lisa Page, wrote to Strzok.
“No. No he won’t. We’ll stop it,” Strzok responded.
Inspector general blasts Comey and also says others at FBI showed ‘willingness to take official action’ to hurt Trump
Though the report condemns individual FBI officials, it falls short in supporting the president’s assertion that the investigation was rigged in favor of Clinton.
